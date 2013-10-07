Ólöf Arnalds To Perform With Jherek Bischoff, Sondre Lerche, Releases "The Matador" EP

posted October 7, 2013 Tweet

Icelandic singer and multi-instrumentalist Ólöf Arnalds will join pop polymath, Jherek Bischoff, as a guest vocalist for the Liquid Music event at the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul, on October 18th. Arnalds will perform with Sondre Lerche, Poliça’s lead singer Channy Leaneagh, Deerhoof drummer Greg Saunier, and SPCO musicians. Co-presented with the Walker Art Center, in collaboration with American Swedish Institute and Minnesota Public Radio.

Prior to the above performance the songstress will make a stop in New York for a live show on October 13th, at Le Poisson Rouge. In celebration of these stateside dates Ólöf is giving away an EP, The Matador. Originally titled "Vornálin vex margfalt hraðar en ég dey (The leaves of spring grow faster as we slowly die)." The EP was made for yearly photo magazine in Spain. Download the EP now.

Ólöf Arnalds' voice has been called "otherworldly" by The New York Times, "stunning" by SPIN, "bewitching" by Rolling Stone, "remarkable" by the NME, "ethereal" by Vanity Fair and "impossibly lovely" by Paste. She released her third album, Sudden Elevation, earlier this year on One Little Indian.

LIVE SHOWS

10/13 - Le Poisson Rouge - NYC

10/18 - Fitzgerald Theater - St. Paul, MN w/ Jherek Bischoff & guest musicians Sondre Lerche, Channy Leaneagh (Poliça), Greg Saunier (Deerhoof) and a 7 piece chamber orchestra.

