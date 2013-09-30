Atari Teenage Riot Release Video Snippet From New Album

posted September 30, 2013 Tweet

Atari Teenage Riot have finished recording their new album and are currently mastering it using the latest motion picture technology in Los Angeles to make it as loud and powerful as any major Hollywood blockbuster soundtrack. In order to get everyone prepared for the new album the band have announced a quick fire tour of Europe to showcase the forthcoming new material and have released an exclusive snippet of a new album track to whet every one's appetite.

The new album is due for release in early 2014 and is the first to feature new member Rowdy Superstar who has the following to say about debuting tracks to his home town of London on the 24th October “Over the last two years I’ve played with Atari everywhere from Coachella in the Californian desert to Moscow during a Russian winter, through South America and all around South East Asia but this is a chance to show my home crowd how it’s done.”

Atari Teenage Riot are more than a band playing music; they are the embodiment of crowd surging excitement, a social manifesto and a warning that government is there for its own good not yours. They have influenced everyone from the core underground to some of today’s top line acts while never losing their subversive legitimacy.

Atari Teenage Riot is as relevant today as they were when they started which was highlighted by Rolling Stone who included them in their top ten acts of Coachella festival.

Atari Teenage Riot are Rowdy SS, London (United Kingdom); Nic Endo, Wichita Falls/Texas (USA); Alec Empire, Berlin (Germany).

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

The European tour kicks off on the 24th October at Heaven in London and then takes in France, Portugal & Spain.

24.10.2013 GB-London, Heaven

25.10.2013 FR-Paris, Glazart

26.10.2013 FR-Nantes, Le Ferrailleur

27.10.2013 FR-Montpelier, Secret Place

30.10.2013 FR-Bordeaux, I-Boat

31.10.2013 PT-Porto, Hard Club

01.11.2013 ES-Madrid, Heineken Arena

02.11.2013 ES-Barcelona, Apolo 2

Photo credit Nic Endo

