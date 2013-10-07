Bastard Noise And Brutal Truth Announce Split Release

posted October 7, 2013 Tweet

Legendary grindcore godfathers Brutal Truth and seminal, abrasive-noise terrorists Bastard Noise have teamed up for a split record of harsh power-electronic noise insanity. Combining over four decades of grinding noise dominance, The Axiom of Post Inhumanity is a long overdue pairing of extreme music veterans that is sure to push the limits of even the most masochistic listeners.

Available on CD, LP and Digital formats, The Axiom of Post Inhumanity will see its official release on November 11th in North America / UK / World and November 8th in Benelux / Germany. Both the CD and LP formats of the release contain entirely different sets of music from both bands while the digital version collects all of the tracks onto one compilation. The album is available for pre-order via Relapse Mailorder while a trailer can be viewed online. A complete tracklisting is included below:

LP Track Listing:

Brutal Truth - Control Room: Peace is the Victory Mix Bastard Noise - Preemptive Epitaph for the Living Bastard Noise - The Antenna Galaxies (ngc 4038-4039) Bastard Noise - Frack Baby Frack

CD Track Listing:

Bastard Noise - The Duel of the Ant and the Dragonfly Bastard Noise - The Horizon on Lynx Bastard Noise - Horned Beetle Conflict Bastard Noise - Mantis Colony Brutal Truth - Control Room: Smoke Grind and Sleep Mix Brutal Truth - The Stroy

Brutal Truth drummer Rich Hoak commented on the collaboration: "Working with Bastard Noise has been an honor! together we have created The Axiom of Post Inhumanity with the specific purpose of frying your brain, so please listen LOUD!!"

Comments