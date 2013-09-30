CBGB Festival Announces Free Concert In Times Square

posted September 30, 2013 Tweet

On Saturday, October 12th, the 2nd Annual CBGB Music & Film Festival will return to Times Square (NYC) for a historic free concert festival featuring live performances from a great line-up of top bands and DJs. Live music & DJs will perform from multiple outdoor stages on Broadway while interactive installations like a music equipment expo, a skateboard half-pipe, rock climbing, a record fair, a silent disco and dozens of other attractions will fill Times Square to entertain people of all ages.

Additionally, hundreds more bands will be invading venues across Manhattan and Brooklyn as part of the 6-day Music and Film Festival including My Morning Jacket, The Wallflowers, Grizzly Bear, Divine Fits, a special DJ set by James Murphy (DFA / LCD Soundsystem), Meat Puppets, Spank Rock, Amanda Blank, Atlas Genius, Bell X1, Lisa Loeb, Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Jr., Je, Hani El Khatib, Kid Kamillion, Dirty Finger and hundreds more.

Taking place throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn in almost 175 different venues, the CBGB Music & Film Festival will host a myriad of performances in an equally over-arching range of genres: punk, pop, hardcore, thrash, electro, Americana, country, experimental, and more.

Hundreds more acts and additional curated events will be announced in the coming weeks, so check out www.cbgb.com for the latest updates and additions.

There are a number of ways to participate in the CBGB Festival. There are a limited number of tickets available to attend the Red Carpet Premier of CBGB The Movie at the Landmark Theater on Tuesday, October 8th. Tickets and badges for the CBGB The Movie Red Carpet Premier Experience and three additional different tiers of festival access are available on the CBGB website. The CBGB VIP Platinum Badge is available through Ticketmaster. For more information, please visit either CBGB.com or Ticketmaster.com.

The 2013 CBGB Music & Film Festival will take place on October 8-13 in New York City and will feature more than 500 artists in over 175 venues in Brooklyn and Manhattan. The event will also host more than 125 speakers and 100 films for a total of more than 700 live events.

