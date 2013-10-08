CBGB Festival: Original CBGB Interior To Be Reconstructed For Toffler And McKagan Keynote Speeches

posted October 8, 2013 Tweet

On October 10, 2013 the original CBGB walls, the original sound system and more from the historic venue will be reunited with two longtime friends of CBGB; Van Toffler (MTV God) and Duff McKagan (Rock God) at the Landmark Sunshine Theater on Houston St. in lower Manhattan for the CBGB Music & Film Festival 2013’s Keynote Addresses.

CBGB owner Hilly Kristal and club talent booker Louise Staley carefully dismantled the interior of the famed CBGB & OMFUG in 2006 after being evicted by their landlord. The original CBGB stage walls and the original CBGB sound system haven’t been seen in public since then. “Hilly wanted them to live on. He saved them for exactly this type of occasion,” said Staley.

Delivering the keynote speech on the state of the music industry in 2013, Van Toffler is a pioneer and visionary in the ever-changing media landscape. Overseeing a collection of the most successful and vibrant brands in music and entertainment as President of Viacom's Music and Logo Group, Toffler is responsible for all of Viacom's music services, including MTV, MTV2, CMT, VH1, VH1 Classic, Palladia and CMT Pure; their affiliated screens, businesses and online sites; and Logo, the network originally created for the LGBT audience which celebrates one-of-a-kind personalities, unconventional stories and discovering what's coming up next on the cultural spectrum. His speech will begin at 4pm on the 10th.

As the driving force behind some of the most successful rock bands in history, the festival is honored to have Duff McKagan deliver the Musicians Keynote Address at 1pm on October 10th at Landmark Sunshine Theater. Duff has been leading the charge in music for decades (Guns N' Roses, Velvet Revolver, Loaded, Walking Papers).

When McKagan isn't killing it on stage, he effortlessly morphs into a respected journalist (SeattleWeekly.com, Playboy.com, ESPN.com), an actor (Dead Pool, Sliders), a New York Times best selling author (It's So Easy (And Other Lies)), a feature film producer and a dedicated husband and father. Outside of the arts, he founded Meridian Rock, a wealth management firm aimed at musicians to help educated them about their finances. His versatility and his impact are the epitome of what it means to be an artist today.

“Duff’s career should serve as an inspiration to anyone who wants to exercise their creative spirit and he is one of the f#cking coolest guys in the world”, said CBGB Festival executive producer Tim Hayes.

The CBGB Music and Film Festival 2013 will take place on October 8-13 in New York City and will feature hundreds of artists in venues all across Brooklyn and Manhattan.

The CBGB conference will also feature panelists including Guitarist Earl Slick, Mick Management's Michael McDonald, Creation Records' Alan McGee, Pledge Music's Benjie Rogers, Jeff Jampol from JAM Inc., and a total of more than 125 participants. Panels will feature industry experts in agencies, record labels, digital marketing, songwriting, publishers, promoters, club bookers/owners, journalists, managers, and other music business veterans. A simultaneous series of panel discussions about the film industry will also take place, with a keynote delivered by Magnolia Pictures' Eamonn Bowles. (Details about the film festival conference are available online.)

Among the 20+ panels at the music conference are:

Lumineers Case Study: The Lumineers' debut album sold over 1.5 million albums worldwide, reached platinum status is multiple countries, peaked at #2 on Billboard's 200 chart, and had massive airplay, all without the support of a major label. Hear how one of the biggest breakout stories of the past 18 months came to pass by some of the people that made it happen. The panel will be moderated by the Lumineers' label President Paul Roper of Dualtone Music Group, as well as the group's manager, agent, and will detail the story of how this Americana act on an independent label became one of the biggest success stories of the year.

Social Media Marketing - Turning 'Likes' Into 'Cash': In a constantly evolving media and marketing world, the advent of social media has created a level playing field for more to compete and many to reach a target audience directly. Focusing on the most effective methods of marketing music via social media, this panel will discuss how to take advantage of content and truly engage with fans and target consumers. This panel will be moderated by Cornerstone's Jon Cohen.

How To Get Your Name On A Guitar! The Inside Scoop on Artist Endorsement Deals: The ultimate honor for a musician is to have their signature on an instrument produced by a top company. This panel will discuss ways young musicians can scale to that height and get invaluable road support, ranging from free picks and strings to scoring guitars, amps, and other goods at discounts designed for working/up-and-coming artists. Brad Tolinski, editor-in-chief of Guitar World, will explore this topic with other industry professionals.

Fan Funding - Pursuing The Independent Path: Is crowdfunding forever? This panel will tackle the particular attributes, strategies, and potential drawbacks of crowdfunded music projects. Billy O'Connell of Cash Music will moderate and will be joined by other industry leaders.

A full list of music conference panels is accessible online, or via the CBGB Festival app, available from the iTunes App Store and Google Play.

