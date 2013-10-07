Deathfix Announce Fall European Dates

posted October 7, 2013Tweet
In November, Deathfix will head out on their first trip to Europe, including dates in France, Spain, the Netherlands, and the UK. The band — Brendan Canty (Fugazi), Rich Morell (Blowoff), and Mark Cisneros (Medications) — released its self-titled debut album in February through Dischord. Since then, they've toured throughout the US and performed at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts festival. Following the release of the record, drummer Devin Ocampo left the group and has now been replaced by friend and D.C. music mainstay, Jerry Busher (French Toast, Fugazi).
Deathfix on Tour: