Generation Of Vipers Tour In Europe In Support Of New Release "Howl And Filth"

Knoxville, Tennessee based Generation of Vipers formed in 2004. They released two full length albums, "Grace" (2005) and "Dead Circle" (2007), with the original line-up of Josh Holt (guitar, vocals), Courtney Rawls (bass) and Billy Graves (drums). It wasn't until the addition of new bassist and recording engineer Travis Kammeyer in 2009 that they found their true sound and began work on what was to become their third full length album "Howl and Filth."

"Howl and Filth" was recorded and mixed by Kurt Ballou (Converge) at God City Studios, mastered by Nick Zampiello (Isis, Torche, Converge) and saw a US release via Translation Loss Records in 2012. The album contains six tracks of the most cohesive, aggressive, sludgy and deeply personal music in the bands history. Fans of bands such as Unsane, Neurosis, Tombs and other forward thinking artists of that ilk will be pleasantly surprised. Generation of Vipers features members of Neurot recording artists U.S. Christmas and A Storm of Light.

The band will be on tour in September in support of the release of "Howl And Filth," now out on Golden Antenna.

European Tour:

18.09 AUT - Vienna @ Arena

19.09 CZ - Prague @ Chapeau Rouge

20.09 AUT - Linz @ Kapu

21.09 GER - Würzburg @ Immerhin

22.09 NL - Tilburg @ V39 | INCUBATE FEST

23.09 GER - Kassel @ H-Schmiede

25.09 POL - Wroclaw @ Klub Alive

26.09 POL - Warsaw @ Klub Hydrozagadka

27.09 GER - Berlin @ Tiefgrund

28.09 GER - Solingen @ Waldmeister Club

