Moistboyz Return With New Album, US Tour Dates

posted October 7, 2013 Tweet

Pennsylvanian punk outfit Moistboyz will be celebrating the unleashing their of fifth release, Moistboyz V after a seven year wait. Past touring versions of Moistboyz have included members of Ween and the Sound of Urchin and the current live line-up will consist of Guy Heller and Mickey Melchiondo joined by Mondo Generator bassist Nick Olivieri and drummer Michael "Hoss" Wright, along with guitarist Stephen Haas, who mixed the new album. The new album was recorded late last year in New Hope, PA with additional recording done early 2013 in Lago Vista,TX produced and engineered by Mickey Melchiondo. Moistboyz V is being released on Neverman Records distributed by MVD Audio Tuesday, November 5.

As on prior outings, most songs are vintage punk and metal in tenor marrying vocalist Guy Heller's stream-of-consciousness lyrics to ass-whup riffing and ferocious lead work from multi-instrumentalist Mickey Melchiondo (Ween). But on Moistboyz V they also address other musical styles including country-tinged folk rock on songs like "Down OnThe Farm" and "My Time To Die." Special guests include Chuck Treece on drums on "Protect and Serve," "Medusa," "Garbageman" and Joe Kramer on guitar on "Protect and Serve," "Chickendick", "Down on the Farm," and "My Time to Die."

Founded in 1992 by Heller and Melchiondo, Moistboyz have recorded and released one EP (Moistboyz I), three full albums (Moistboyz II, III & IV), multiple singles and a live concert DVD devoted to their patented brand of punk and metal flavored rock and roll.

MOISTBOYZ TOUR

Wed. 4-Dec New Hope, PA John +Peter's

Thu. 5-Dec off

Fri. 6-Dec Philly, PA North Star Bar

Sat. 7-Dec NYC, NYStage 48

Sun. 8-Dec off

Mon. 9-Dec Rochester, NY Lovin' Cup

Tue. 10-Dec Pittsburgh, PA Brillobox

Wed. 11-Dec Columbus, OH Skully's

Thu. 12-Dec off

Fri. 13-Dec Chicago, IL Cubby Bears

Sat. 14-Dec Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom

Comments