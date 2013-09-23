MVD Combines Vinyl Picturedisc LPs With DVD Documentaries For A Unique Package Tailored To Fans

posted September 23, 2013 Tweet

MVD Entertainment Group has announced a new concept for music packaging... They are combining picturedisc LPs with DVD documentaries. The first few releases are from Ike & Tina, Iggy & The Stooges, and GG Allin, and will be streeting on October 1st.

MVD COO Ed Seaman explains: "Shelf space at all retail is such a challenge nowadays, at major chains and indie retail alike, especially for music documentaries on DVD. Vinyl is a growth area in the industry, and picturedisc vinyl is highly collectible. By packaging these great music documentaries with picturedisc vinyl, we get new placement at retail and enlighten a whole new generation of fans."

Ike & Tina Turner - On The Road Picturedisc And DVD VINYL 11" vinyl picture disc and DVD combo from the iconic couple captured live in the early 70s 11" live vinyl picture disc plus DVD! In the early 70's, legendary rock photographer Bob Gruen and his wife Nadya toured with Ike & Tina Turner and filmed them performing, on the road, and behind the scenes. Now for the first time ever this footage is unveiled. This is a look inside a hardworking band as well as an iconic couple. Track Listing/Features: Pick Me Up (Take Me Where Your Home Is) I've Been Loving You Too Long I Smell Trouble Proud Mary

Iggy And The Stooges - Live In Detroit 2003 Picturedisc And DVD VINYL 11" inch picture vinyl and DVD in one package! This 11" picture disc vinyl and DVD feature Iggy Pop and the original lineup of the Stooges (except for bassist, filled in by indie legend Mike Watt) performing at their first Detroit homecoming in 29 years. Track Listing/Features: Down On The Street 1969 I Wanna Be Your Dog Real Cool Time 1970 Funhouse Not Right

GG Allin - Hated Picturedisc And DVD VINYL 11" picture disc vinyl and DVD combo from the mighty GG Allin Special version with live 11" picture disc vinyl! This special edition of the legendary documentary from filmmaker Todd Phillips consists of the most detailed and intimate footage the world will ever see of GG Allin. Both fans and critics alike have praised this film for its truthfully brutal portrait of an American Rock N Roll icon at the peak of his madness. Track Listing/Features: Die When You Die Bite It You Scum Gypsy Motherfucker Cunt Sucking Cannibal Outlaw Scumfuc When I Die



