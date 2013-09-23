Pirates Press Announce 9th Anniversary Celebration

posted September 23, 2013 Tweet

Pirates Press Records are celebrating their ninth anniversary. Three nights of shows are lined up for the beginning of November at the Bottom of the Hill in San Francisco. Bands set to perform include Street Dogs, Harrington Saints, Custom Fit, Sydney Ducks and FM359.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER FIRST

STREET DOGS

HARRINGTON SAINTS

CUSTOM FIT

SYDNEY DUCKS

SATURDAY NOVEMBER SECOND

STREET DOGS

NOI!SE

DRUGLORDS OF THE AVENUES

BISHOPS GREEN

SUNDAY NOVEMBER THIRD

FM359

THE RATCHETS

DOWNTOWN STRUTS

LENNY LASHLEY'S GANG OF ONE

$15 - INDIVIDUAL NIGHT

$45 - WEEKEND PASS (includes FREE Screen-Printed Poster)

NOV. 1ST - DOORS AT 8PM - 21+

NOV. 2ND - DOORS AT 8PM - 21+

NOV. 3RD - DOORS AT 7PM - ALL AGES

Comments