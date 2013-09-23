Pirates Press Announce 9th Anniversary Celebration

posted September 23, 2013Tweet
Pirates Press Records are celebrating their ninth anniversary. Three nights of shows are lined up for the beginning of November at the Bottom of the Hill in San Francisco. Bands set to perform include Street Dogs, Harrington Saints, Custom Fit, Sydney Ducks and FM359.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER FIRST
SATURDAY NOVEMBER SECOND
SUNDAY NOVEMBER THIRD
$15 - INDIVIDUAL NIGHT
$45 - WEEKEND PASS (includes FREE Screen-Printed Poster)
NOV. 1ST - DOORS AT 8PM - 21+
NOV. 2ND - DOORS AT 8PM - 21+
NOV. 3RD - DOORS AT 7PM - ALL AGES