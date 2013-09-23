Pirates Press Announce 9th Anniversary Celebration

September 23, 2013

Pirates Press Records are celebrating their ninth anniversary. Three nights of shows are lined up for the beginning of November at the Bottom of the Hill in San Francisco. Bands set to perform include Street Dogs, Harrington Saints, Custom Fit, Sydney Ducks and FM359.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER FIRST

  • STREET DOGS
  • HARRINGTON SAINTS
  • CUSTOM FIT
  • SYDNEY DUCKS

SATURDAY NOVEMBER SECOND

  • STREET DOGS
  • NOI!SE
  • DRUGLORDS OF THE AVENUES
  • BISHOPS GREEN

SUNDAY NOVEMBER THIRD

  • FM359
  • THE RATCHETS
  • DOWNTOWN STRUTS
  • LENNY LASHLEY'S GANG OF ONE

$15 - INDIVIDUAL NIGHT
$45 - WEEKEND PASS (includes FREE Screen-Printed Poster)

NOV. 1ST - DOORS AT 8PM - 21+
NOV. 2ND - DOORS AT 8PM - 21+
NOV. 3RD - DOORS AT 7PM - ALL AGES

