Red Hare West Coast Tour Dates

posted September 19, 2013 Tweet

In October, Red Hare will join Louisville, Kentucky trio Coliseum for a week's worth of west coast dates, including stops in San Diego, Los Angeles, and Portland. The band's debut record, Nites of Midnite, was released in May via Dischord/Hellfire and the LP version quickly sold out. It is currently being repressed with updated cover art and blue-colored vinyl.

Red Hare is a new group featuring Jason Farrell, Shawn Brown, and Dave Eight — all former members of the much-missed late '80s D.C. hardcore band, Swiz. Joined by drummer Joe Gorelick, they have reunited here to further explore and extrapolate upon the music they began playing together more than twenty years ago.

Red Hare on Tour:

10/06 Los Angeles, CA - The Satellite

10/07 San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

10/09 San Francisco, CA - The Bottom of the Hill

10/11 Spokane, WA - Carr's Corner

10/13 Portland, OR - Dante's

10/14 Seattle, WA - Highline

All dates with Coliseum

Comments