Spindrift Announce US Tour Dates

Los Angeles psychedelic rock band Spindrift will release its new album Spindrift: Ghost of the West on October 22 via Tee Pee. The penultimate documentation of Spindrift's fascination with the surreal qualities and legendary mythos of the Wild West, the album is described as a "sonic western exploration into the Great Unknown" and "an homage to "everything Western." The record was inspired by the group's 2012 "Ghost Town Tour," a five week, self-guided tour through more than 20 of America's western ghost towns. During the trip, many landmarks, tourist attractions (Deadwood, South Dakota), western museums and monuments (such as Cathedral Gorge State Park and Arizona's Sonoran National Desert) were reached and at every stop along the way, Spindrift made field recordings and performed live, putting their "spin" on classic, Golden Era cowboy songs of the old West. Now, Spindrift announces U.S. tour dates in support of the new LP. The 18 city trek will kick off on October 23 in Los Angeles and run through mid-November, hitting Brooklyn, Austin, New Orleans, Atlanta, Washington, DC and more along the way.

Spindrift frontman Kirpatrick Thomas comments, "James, Henry, Michelle, and I are looking forward to hitting the road once again this Fall, especially with this new soundtrack in tow. We'll be projecting sequences from the upcoming film companion during our performances. 'Spindrift: Ghost of the West' is the type of film and soundtrack that addresses America's current status and its going to be great to present that live to our fans. We hope all the shows will be a transcending experience."

Spindrift U.S. tour dates:

October 23 Los Angeles, CA The Echo (Thief & The Echo Presents: Record Release show w/ SWIMM, Church of Sun)

October 25 Las Vegas, NV Beauty Bar (w/ Trevor Jones & the Joneses)

October 26 Salt Lake City, UT Garage on Beck

October 27 Laramie, WY Buckhorn Bar

October 28 Denver, CO Walnut Room

October 29 Albuquerque, NM Low Spirits (w/ The Klondike's)

October 31 Austin, TX TBA

November 1 New Orleans, LA Siberia (* early show 8-10 pm as part of Voodoo Fest)

November 2 Atlanta, GA Star Bar (w/ ttotals @ Los Straightjackets after party)

November 3 Nashville, TN The Cryin Wolf

November 4 Asheville, NC Mothlight (w/ Shine Bros, ttotals)

November 5 Charlotte, NC Tremont (w/ Nik Turners Space Ritual, Ex-Hawkwind)

November 6 Washington, DC Black Whiskey

November 7 Baltimore, MD Golden Gate (w/ The Flying Eyes)

November 8 Brooklyn, NY Glasslands Tee Pee Records Night w/ Blaak Heat Shuuja, Mirror Queen, Dj Jay Space)

November 9 Philadelphia Kung Fu Necktie (The Flying Eyes, Blaak Heat Shuuja)

November 11 Toronto, ON Lees Palace (w/ THE AURAS)

November 12 Detroit, MI Lager House (Echo Fest Pre-Party)

Spindrift: Ghost of the West is not only a new Spindrift album, it is also a Motion Picture Soundtrack that is being released prior to the feature film companion of the same name (slated for a 2014 release). Eccentric underground film director Burke Roberts director and cinematographers JT Gurzi and Rich Ragsdale were hired to film and document the ghostly five week journey, which brought forgotten history back to life and mimicked the days when Cowboys, Native Americans, Pioneers and Gunfighters ruled the land! Spindrift: Ghost of the West contains more of the signature elements that Spindrift has grown to make their own; singer-songwriter-composer-producer-actor Kirpatrick Thomas' twangy Spaghetti Western style guitar and heroic baritone is more present and defined than ever before. Pedal steels soar while high sopranos hauntingly bounce through lost cavernous gold mines. Bullfighting music? Check. Campfire Ballads? Check. Native American chants? Check. Awesome plays on cowboy classics like "When I Was A Cowboy" (1934), "Cool Water" (1936), "Buffalo Dream" (1953), "Gunfighter" (1962) and even an amped-up version of "Ghost Riders in the Sky" (which the band recently performed with Dead Kennedy's Jello Biafra in San Francisco) ride sidesaddle with new Spindrift originals on this one-of-a-kind release. Spindrift: Ghost of the West promises to be the most quintessential psychedelic western crossover album ever made!

Since the release of the band's 2011 recording Classic Soundtracks Vol. 1, Spindrift has been hard at work crafting an album -- and film -- about their fascination with the Wild West. The origins of the Ghost of the West album started when Kirpatrick Thomas and bassist David Koenig (ex-The Brian Jonestown Massacre) would entertain remaining stragglers with old acoustic campfire ballads after Spindrift shows in Joshua Tree, California. Pioneertown, CA to be exact (the birthplace of Roy Rogers, Gene Autry, and The Sons of the Pioneers).

While Spindrift's previous album and film combo The Legend of God's Gun (2008) was a Grindhouse Psychedelic Spaghetti Western Rock 'N' Roll masterpiece, Ghost of the West picks up on the more factual "real" forgotten past of the old West, bringing that ghostly history back to life!

Track listing:

Buffalo Dream (T. Ritter, Golman Stewart, 1953) Cowpoke (Stan Jones, 1950) Cool Water (Bob Nolan, 1936) The Ballad of Paladin (J. Western, 1962) The Matador & The Fuzz (Spindrift original) Hangin' Me Tonight (Low James N., A. Wolpert, 1959) Blood on the Saddle (Cheetham Everet, 1945) When I Was A Cowboy (Huddie Ledbetter, 1934) Gunfighter (J. Western, 1962) Mudhead (Spindrift original) Wanderers of the Wasteland (Utah Carl Beach, 1936) Paniolos on the Range (Spindrift original) Navajo Trail (Charles Dick, Markes Lawrence W., 1945) Ghosts Go West (Spindrift original) Ghost Riders in the Sky (Stan Jones, 1948)

Spindrift has featured members of psychedelia pushers like The Warlocks, The Brian Jonestown Massacre and Psychic TV! The band has cited the Sergio Leone film "Once Upon a Time in the West" and Sam Peckinpah's "The Wild Bunch" as cinematic influences on its music and overall style. Spindrift music has appeared in the feature film Hell Ride produced by Quentin Tarantino, the VICE documentary series "Coffin Joe" and the HBO Comedy series "Eastbound & Down."

