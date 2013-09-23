The Casualties Reveal New Tour Details

posted September 23, 2013

Infamous New York City street punks The Casualties have announced new details about their forthcoming North American co-headlining tour with Negative Approach. The extended "Destruction Campaign Tour," which will now begin on October 17th in Virginia Beach, VA now includes several new tour dates before ending in Brooklyn, NY on December 2nd.

The Casualties are touring in support of their latest album, 'Resistance'. The Zeuss-produced effort is their ninth, and arguably best, full-length album and can be streamed.

The Casualties debuted a new video for the song "My Blood. My Life. Always Forward." The clip, directed by Lewis Smithingham (Exmortus, A Global Threat) can be viewed online.

Scion A/V has released exclusive video footage of The Casualties from the October 2012's Scion/Season of Mist label showcase at Decibel Magazine. The Casualties footage includes an interview with guitarist Jake Kolatis, in addition to footage from the other showcasing artists (Saint Vitus, Atheist, A Life Once Lost, and Black Sheep Wall) and behind the scenes footage of the label and commentary from its staffers.

In addition to the video footage, Scion A/V has released a free, limited edition 7" featuring live tracks from The Casualties and Saint Vitus. The 7" audio can be streamed and downloaded.

The Casualties/Negative Approach Tour Dates
  • 10/17 Virginia Beach, VA @ Shaka's
  • 10/18 Frederick MD @ Café 611
  • 10/19 Richmond VA @ Strange Matter
  • 10/20 Charlotte NC @ Tremont - Casbah
  • 10/21 Atlanta GA @ Masquerade (hell)
  • 10/22 Jacksonville FL @ Roc Bar
  • 10/23 Gainesville FL @ The Atlantic
  • 10/24 Tampa FL @ Orpheum
  • 10/25 Miami FL @ Churchills
  • 10/26 Pensacola, FL @ Handlebar
  • 10/29 Corpus Christi, TX @ Zero's
  • 10/30 Brownsville TX @ Chapas Bar
  • 10/31 San Antonio TX @ The Karova
  • 11/1 Austin TX Red 7 @ (outside)
  • 11/2 Houston TX @ Walters
  • 11/3 Dallas TX @ Dada
  • 11/6 Albuquerque NM @ Launchpad
  • 11/7 Phoenix AZ @ Club Red
  • 11/8 Las Vegas, NV @ LV Country Saloon
  • 11/9 Los Angeles CA @ Los Globos
  • 11/10 Santa Ana CA @ The Observatory
  • 11/12 Lancaster, CA @ The Moose
  • 11/13 Sacramento, CA @ The Press Club
  • 11/14 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium
  • 11/15 Oakland CA @ The Metro
  • 11/16 Portland, OR @ Branx
  • 11/17 Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
  • 11/19 Spokane WA @ The Hop
  • 11/20 Boise ID @ The Shredder
  • 11/21 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Project
  • 11/22 Cheyenne WY @ The Atlas Theatre
  • 11/23 Denver, CO @ The Marquis Theater
  • 11/25 St. Louis, MO @ The Fubar
  • 11/26 Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome
  • 11/27 Chicago, IL @ Reggie's
  • 11/29 Lansing, MI @ Mac's Bar
  • 12/3 Morgantown WV @ 123 Pleasant St.
  • 12/4 Philadelphia PA @ Voltage Lounge
  • 12/5 Boston, MA @ The Church
  • 12/6 Brooklyn, NY @ Europa

