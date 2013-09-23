The Casualties Reveal New Tour Details

posted September 23, 2013Tweet
Infamous New York City street punks The Casualties have announced new details about their forthcoming North American co-headlining tour with Negative Approach. The extended "Destruction Campaign Tour," which will now begin on October 17th in Virginia Beach, VA now includes several new tour dates before ending in Brooklyn, NY on December 2nd.
The Casualties are touring in support of their latest album, 'Resistance'. The Zeuss-produced effort is their ninth, and arguably best, full-length album and can be streamed.
The Casualties debuted a new video for the song "My Blood. My Life. Always Forward." The clip, directed by Lewis Smithingham (Exmortus, A Global Threat) can be viewed online.
Scion A/V has released exclusive video footage of The Casualties from the October 2012's Scion/Season of Mist label showcase at Decibel Magazine. The Casualties footage includes an interview with guitarist Jake Kolatis, in addition to footage from the other showcasing artists (Saint Vitus, Atheist, A Life Once Lost, and Black Sheep Wall) and behind the scenes footage of the label and commentary from its staffers.
In addition to the video footage, Scion A/V has released a free, limited edition 7" featuring live tracks from The Casualties and Saint Vitus. The 7" audio can be streamed and downloaded.
The Casualties/Negative Approach Tour Dates
