The Casualties Reveal New Tour Details

Infamous New York City street punks The Casualties have announced new details about their forthcoming North American co-headlining tour with Negative Approach. The extended "Destruction Campaign Tour," which will now begin on October 17th in Virginia Beach, VA now includes several new tour dates before ending in Brooklyn, NY on December 2nd.

The Casualties are touring in support of their latest album, 'Resistance'. The Zeuss-produced effort is their ninth, and arguably best, full-length album and can be streamed.

The Casualties debuted a new video for the song "My Blood. My Life. Always Forward." The clip, directed by Lewis Smithingham (Exmortus, A Global Threat) can be viewed online.

Scion A/V has released exclusive video footage of The Casualties from the October 2012's Scion/Season of Mist label showcase at Decibel Magazine. The Casualties footage includes an interview with guitarist Jake Kolatis, in addition to footage from the other showcasing artists (Saint Vitus, Atheist, A Life Once Lost, and Black Sheep Wall) and behind the scenes footage of the label and commentary from its staffers.

In addition to the video footage, Scion A/V has released a free, limited edition 7" featuring live tracks from The Casualties and Saint Vitus. The 7" audio can be streamed and downloaded.

The Casualties/Negative Approach Tour Dates

10/17 Virginia Beach, VA @ Shaka's

10/18 Frederick MD @ Café 611

10/19 Richmond VA @ Strange Matter

10/20 Charlotte NC @ Tremont - Casbah

10/21 Atlanta GA @ Masquerade (hell)

10/22 Jacksonville FL @ Roc Bar

10/23 Gainesville FL @ The Atlantic

10/24 Tampa FL @ Orpheum

10/25 Miami FL @ Churchills

10/26 Pensacola, FL @ Handlebar

10/29 Corpus Christi, TX @ Zero's

10/30 Brownsville TX @ Chapas Bar

10/31 San Antonio TX @ The Karova

11/1 Austin TX Red 7 @ (outside)

11/2 Houston TX @ Walters

11/3 Dallas TX @ Dada

11/6 Albuquerque NM @ Launchpad

11/7 Phoenix AZ @ Club Red

11/8 Las Vegas, NV @ LV Country Saloon

11/9 Los Angeles CA @ Los Globos

11/10 Santa Ana CA @ The Observatory

11/12 Lancaster, CA @ The Moose

11/13 Sacramento, CA @ The Press Club

11/14 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium

11/15 Oakland CA @ The Metro

11/16 Portland, OR @ Branx

11/17 Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

11/19 Spokane WA @ The Hop

11/20 Boise ID @ The Shredder

11/21 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Project

11/22 Cheyenne WY @ The Atlas Theatre

11/23 Denver, CO @ The Marquis Theater

11/25 St. Louis, MO @ The Fubar

11/26 Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome

11/27 Chicago, IL @ Reggie's

11/29 Lansing, MI @ Mac's Bar

12/3 Morgantown WV @ 123 Pleasant St.

12/4 Philadelphia PA @ Voltage Lounge

12/5 Boston, MA @ The Church

12/6 Brooklyn, NY @ Europa

