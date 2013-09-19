The Lift Up Release Debut Album "Without Dream, We Are Only Sleeping"

posted September 19, 2013 Tweet

Modern garage rock trio The Lift Up have recently released their debut album, Without Dreams, We Are Only Sleeping digitally worldwide via MondoTunes. The record was co-produced by the band and Grammy-nominated producer, Jim Salamone at Cambridge Sound Studios in Newtown, PA. The nine songs on Without Dreams… alternate between aggressive, modern rock garage stompers and quiet moments of equally intense sonic reflection, all the while remaining short and to the point. Lyrically, the songs deal with the pressures of modern life, of trying to survive under the constant weight of one’s past. The Lift Up consists of bassist Larry Zappaterrini, drummer John Paul Travis and singer/songwriter/guitarist Joe Castro. All three members played together previously in The Situation (Elephant Stone Records).

From the Strummer-ish guitar assault and irresistibly catchy chorus of Good Days for Bad Times to the mournfully uplifting lead single Everybody Tells Her That, this rock album is certainly hook heavy and, much like The Ramones or latter day Husker Dü, not afraid to show a pop influence. We Still Miss the One’s Who’ve Gone is both a rock-n-roll celebration of the salad days of youth as well as a sad farewell to dear friends who passed too soon, while the storytelling of Norfolk Street washes nostalgic ocean side images over sparse guitar strums and pounding waves of tom-toms. The moody title track wraps up the record with a continually building melancholic intensity.

Comments