Tim Kasher Premieres "Where's Your Heart Lie" And Announces Fall Dates

posted September 23, 2013

Tim Kasher premiered a second song, "Where's Your Heart Lie," off his album Adult Film on SPIN.com. The uneasy, undulating track can be streamed and downloaded gratis. Adult Film, the sophomore solo album from the Cursive and The Good Life frontman, will be released on October 8th, 2013 via Saddle Creek and is available for pre-order in multiple formats in the label's webstore. Late last month, RollingStone.com premiered additional album track "Truly Freaking Out," which is also available as a 7-inch and standalone digital single in the Saddle Creek store.

Kasher will embark on a six-week North American headlining tour in early October, beginning with a hometown show in Omaha, NE on the 5th at The Waiting Room. The tour will take Kasher and his band throughout the US and into Canada, and includes shows in Los Angeles at The Echo on October 18th and Brooklyn at The Bell House on November 6th, as well as a performance at The Fest 12 in Gainesville, FL on October 31st.

Whereas his debut solo LP The Game Of Monogamy was an orchestral album filled with theatrical arrangements, Adult Film favors less ornate, equally impactful instrumentation across its 10 affecting tracks. The album is filled with variations of Kasher's signature blend of ruminative rock/pop, while lyrically he is at his incisive best, thematically elastic and touching on aging (self-reflection and taking stock), mortality (one's own and others'), and relationships of all kinds.

Kasher is joined on Adult Film by Sara Bertuldo (bass, vocals), Patrick Newbery (organ, keys, synths, horns), and Dylan Ryan (drums) - who backed him while touring around The Game Of Monogamy - as well as additional artists including Nate Kinsella (drums; of Make Believe and Birthmark) and Laura Stevenson (vocals), among others. The album was mixed by John Congleton (St. Vincent, Wye Oak, Explosions In The Sky) at Elmwood Recording in Dallas, TX.

Tim Kasher tour dates:

OCT. 5 OMAHA, NE THE WAITING ROOM

OCT. 6 DENVER, CO LARIMER LOUNGE

OCT. 8 SALT LAKE CITY, UT URBAN LOUNGE

OCT. 9 BOISE, ID NEUROLUX

OCT. 10 PORTLAND, OR DOUG FIR LOUNGE

OCT. 11 VANCOUVER, BC ELECTRIC OWL

OCT. 12 SEATTLE, WA BARBOZA

OCT. 15 SAN FRANCISCO, CA RICKSHAW STOP

OCT. 16 SANTA CRUZ, CA CREPE SHOP

OCT. 17 SANTA ANA, CA CONSTELLATION ROOM

OCT. 18 LOS ANGELES, CA THE ECHO

OCT. 19 LAS VEGAS, NV BACKSTAGE BAR

OCT. 21 SAN DIEGO, CA THE CASBAH

OCT. 22 PHOENIX, AZ CRESCENT BALLROOM

OCT. 23 TUCSON, AZ CLUB CONGRESS

OCT. 25 DALLAS, TX THREE LINKS

OCT. 26 AUSTIN, TX RED 7

OCT. 27 HOUSTON, TX FITZGERALDS

OCT. 29 TALLAHASSEE, FL CLUB DOWNUNDER

OCT. 30 ORLANDO, FL THE SOCIAL

OCT. 31 GAINESVILLE, FL THE FEST 12

NOV. 1 TAMPA, FL CROWBAR

NOV. 2 ATLANTA, GA THE EARL

NOV. 3 RALEIGH, NC KINGS BARCADE

NOV. 4 CHARLOTTE, NC CASBAH @ TREMONT MUSIC HALL

NOV. 5 WASHINGTON, DC ROCK & ROLL HOTEL

NOV. 6 BROOKLYN, NY THE BELL HOUSE

NOV. 7 BOSTON, MA BRIGHTON MUSIC HALL

NOV. 8 PROVIDENCE, RI THE MET

NOV. 9 PHILADELPHIA, PA JOHNNY BRENDA'S

NOV. 11 CLEVELAND, OH GROG SHOP

NOV. 12 DETROIT, MI MAGIC STICK LOUNGE

NOV. 13 CHICAGO, IL THE EMPTY BOTTLE

NOV. 14 ST. LOUIS, MO FIREBIRD

NOV. 15 IOWA CITY, IA THE MILL

NOV. 16 MINNEAPOLIS, MN TRIPLE ROCK

* all dates with Laura Stevenson

